David Tennant And Catherine Tate Reunite For New Doctor Who Audio Drama

We might have only had one season, plus a couple of specials, of David Tennant and Catherine Tate’s amazing chemistry as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble on screen, but thankfully the two Doctor Who icons have been giving us new adventures for the duo over the past few years, since they started making audio dramas for Big Finish Productions.

Following a couple of boxsets of The Tenth Doctor Adventures, the latest release featuring the pair is Donna Noble: Kidnapped, a spinoff series focusing on Tate’s companion. Set following 2008’s “Forest of the Dead,” when Donna is taking a break from her time travels, Tate’s co-lead in this collection of four stories is her former The Catherine Tate Show co-star Niki Wardley. However, Tennant will pop up for a brief cameo in the final adventure.

Here’s the synopsis for the set, as per Big Finish’s website:

“Donna Noble has come home. But she’s about to be abducted by aliens – and they’re not as friendly as the Doctor! After the trauma of the Library, Donna wants a break, to see old friends and family, to remind herself of normality. Only Donna’s new normal involves trips through time and space and visiting alien worlds. So when she and BFF Nat start looking into strange occurrences, they are dragged into a whole new universe of trouble… “

The boxset encompasses “Out of this World” by Jacqueline Rayner, “Spinvasion” by John Dorney, “The Sorcerer of Albion” by James Goss and “The Chiswick Cuckoos” by Matt Fitton.

Tate had this to say about signing up for her own audio spinoff:

“It’s just lovely to come back and do Donna, and especially doing it with Niky, that’s great fun. We’re friends, and we’ve known each other for a long time, so there’s a shorthand, like there is with me and David Tennant.”

Speaking generally about doing audio, she added:

“It’s always great doing audio stuff. There are so many big ticks for audio. You don’t have to get up too early. It’s always warm. No one cares what you look like. And it just means you never have to let it go.”

It sounds like we can expect more adventures for Donna and the Doctor to come after this collection as well, then. But for now, you can grab Donna Noble: Kidnapped by following the link below. As for TV’s Doctor Who, the show will return over the festive period with a new special titled “Revolution of the Daleks.”