David Tennant And Tom Baker To Star In New Doctor Who Audio Drama

David Tennant and Tom Baker are set to star in a new Doctor Who audio drama for Big Finish. Titled “Out of Time,” the drama will see Doctors 4 and 10 battle evil alongside each other, facing off against the Daleks (it’s always the Daleks). It’ll be released this August on CD and digital download.

If you could team up the two most popular Doctors, this is certainly the double act you’d get. Each oversaw high watermarks in public recognition for the show and as Big Finish have maintained a loyal audience of listeners, producing hundreds of Doctor Who dramas over the last 2 decades, (including other multi-Doctor stories), this definitely has the potential to pull in a few extra listeners.

Whovians will be well aware of the pair’s shared history on the show, of course, as Tennant and Baker have previously appeared in the same episode of Doctor Who, 2013’s 50th anniversary special “The Day of the Doctor.” However, they didn’t share any scenes together, nor was the nature of Baker’s appearance ever made explicit. That won’t be the case this time around, though.

First Details Released On Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Crossover 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Thinking of listening to “Out of Time” this August? Leave a comment below with your thoughts on the Fourth and Tenth Doctor’s generation-spanning reunion. I’m one of those fans that hasn’t listened to any of Big Finish’s productions, despite being an avid follower of the show for years. But the thought of two giants of its history sparing off certainly has an allure. Let’s say I’m considering it.

For non-fans piqued by the news (you might be), check out TV classics first. That definitely doesn’t include anything broadcast since Chris Chibnall became showrunner of Doctor Who. What a disastrous first impression that would be.