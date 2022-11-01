David Tennant’s latest pulsating thriller hits Netflix with a stacked cast

Not content with a bombshell return to his iconic Doctor Who role, or playing a seriously messed up serial killer, David Tennant’s latest crime thriller has struck a streaming gold mine.

Tennant returned to collaborate with former Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat for yet another BBC series, with the duo combining for Inside Man. Tennant isn’t the only firepower in the series, with beloved character actor Stanley Tucci joining him, and Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy actor Dylan Baker.

Originally airing in the United Kingdom, Inside Man has just seen a massive launch on Netflix with it looking to unleash a pulsating mystery on global audiences. As Tucci’s Jefferson is facing execution in the United States, Tennant’s Harry becomes embroiled with his son’s maths tutor who hides a dark secret. Despite the Atlantic between them, they all get stuck in the same web of lies and deceit.

The four-part series has seen mostly strong reviews from the United Kingdom, with plenty of praise for Tucci’s performance as an off-kilter serial killer with bite. Thankfully, the mystery of the series can be enjoyed without the moral dilemmas of Netflix’s other big crime series, with the mystery of the series not based on any real story.

Like so many great Tennant crime series, it’s also based deep in the English countryside, so highly recommended for anyone looking for fantastic vistas and encapsulation of small town life. Tennant has thoroughly enjoyed his time away from the role of the Doctor, with him seriously switching perception portraying serial killer Dennis Nilsen in Des, written by another frequent Tennant collaborator Lewis Arnold.

The Tenth Doctor will soon return, with Tennant reprising the role for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who in 2023. The Scottish actor spoke joyously of his comeback, saying the opportunity to collaborate again with Russell T. Davies was a “no-brainer”.

Inside Man is currently available to stream on Netflix.