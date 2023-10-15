Days after saving one spin-off from extinction, a legendary universe launches an old-school campaign to will another into existence

If you thought the Star Trek fandom would be too busy celebrating Netflix stepping in to rescue animated spin-off Prodigy from the scrapheap following its cancellation and exile from Paramount Plus earlier this summer to even consider another campaign, then think again.

It may have taken four months for one series to be rescued and resurrected, but that hasn’t stopped Picard showrunner Terry Matalas from facilitating yet another movement designed to give rise to the latest intended offshoot emanating from the iconic sci-fi franchise.

The “Letters 4 Legacy” campaign has recently launched its website, and is taking a decidedly old school approach to putting forth a sequel series to the sequel series that would follow the adventures of Jack Crusher, Seven of Nine, and the rest of the assorted crew members aboard the Enterprise-G.

via Paramount

As noted in the site’s mission statement, the prospect of writing letters might seem dated in the social media age, but that’s being touted as one of its major selling points.

“Greetings, Star Trek fans! We are thrilled to welcome you to the Letters-4-Legacy mission, a dedicated grassroots fan letter-writing campaign to support the potential realization of “Star Trek: Legacy,” as proposed by “Star Trek: Picard” season 3 showrunner, Terry Matalas. Just as the original “Save Star Trek” campaign shaped the franchise’s future, we aim to honor that spirit by calling upon the power of our collective voices.”

It remains entirely up for debate as to whether or not Star Trek: Legacy will gain any real traction, but if Prodigy can be saved, then why can’t another show be born?