Netflix steps in to save a sci-fi series with a second season ready to go from extinction 4 months after it was axed and abandoned

It was just the other day we were reflecting on the chances of Star Trek: Prodigy being saved, reaching the conclusion that it stood a much better chance of salvation than many of its canceled counterparts for several good reasons.

First and foremost, it exists as part of one of the most iconic franchises in popular culture, never mind the fact the first season received widespread critical acclaim. Not only that, but having already been renewed for a second run before being mercilessly axed by Paramount Plus, there were 20 brand new episodes almost good to go and looking for a brand new home.

As it turns out, the most trigger-happy platform in the business has proven to be Prodigy‘s savior, with Netflix confirming that not only has it acquired the distribution rights to the Star Trek spin-off, but season 2 will be premiering next year.

Star Trek: Prodigy is coming to Netflix!



Season 1 of the animated series launches onto Netflix later this year while a brand new Season 2 is slated to debut in 2024 pic.twitter.com/cDFMKGSD7b — Netflix (@netflix) October 11, 2023

Having been leading the campaign from the very front since the beginning, executive producer Aaron J. Walkte relayed the news to his legion of followers, who’ve been going out of their way to try and ensure the animated offshoot would live to fight another day.

Celebration is in the air for Starfleet enthusiasts everywhere, then, while Netflix gets another high-profile title to add to its ever-expanding list of animated originals. It was harsh for Paramount Plus to decide it wasn’t interested in Prodigy anymore, but there was always a degree of confidence it would rise from the ashes to exist elsewhere, it’s just a shame it took almost four months of uncertainty before it happened.