‘You are making a difference’: The evidence is right there that a canned sci-fi spin-off with season 2 raring and ready to go is worth saving

Even though the series is currently without a home after being egregiously wiped from Paramount Plus despite being renewed for a second season last year, Star Trek: Prodigy refuses to go quietly into the night.

Executive producer Aaron J. Walkte has been rallying the troops on social media ever since the animated spin-off was giving its marching orders from its home platform back in June, but as of yet there haven’t been any concrete signs of another outfit stepping in to save the day.

Not that we’re claiming to have any sort of business acumen, but the risk does seem as though it would be worth the reward. Hypothetically, any network or streaming service would be acquiring a show that’s already close to completion, one that boasts a vociferous built-in fanbase, and the added benefit of the name recognition that comes with being part of an iconic IP.

Not only that, but as Walkte revealed to his dedicated supporters, there’s clearly money to be made after the back half of Prodigy‘s first run cracked the Top 20 Blu-ray bestsellers in its first week, with Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Loki the only other TV show to make the list.

That means it’s right there in the numbers that the Star Trek: Prodigy fandom is ready, willing, and able to put their money where their mouths are, which could theoretically make it a more attractive proposition to a new distributor. It’s all ifs, buts, and maybes for now, though, but it’s not as if we haven’t seen countless favorites rescued from the scrapheap before.