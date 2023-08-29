Not content with flying a plane over streaming HQ, the campaign to save a canceled spin-off series is literally heading beyond the stars

Very rarely is a popular series canceled and that’s the end of it, with Star Trek: Prodigy the latest in a long line of fan favorite shows to become the subject of a grassroots campaign designed to bring it back onto the airwaves.

To be fair, the project has a significantly better chance than most seeing as it was renewed for a second run of episodes a long time ago, which are largely complete and in the can. That means only the finishing touches would realistically need to be applied in order for the sophomore season to premiere, and being embedded in one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises in history is obviously a huge benefit, too.

It was only over the weekend that campaigners banded together to fund a banner that saw a plane bearing the #SaveStarTrekProdigy hashtag fly over the Los Angeles headquarters of Netflix, Amazon, and Apple to name but three major players in the streaming wars, but executive producer Aaron J. Waltke has shared that things are about to be taken to the next level. As in, above the atmosphere and into outer space.

This is beyond incredible. The #SaveStarTrekProdigy campaign is now literally heading into space! https://t.co/dZgX4MdP5M — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) August 29, 2023

It’s about as apt and fitting as it gets for a Star Trek spin-off, and it just goes to show the level of backing Prodigy has among its audience. There’s got to be a streamer or network out there keeping a close eye on this, because not even Warrior Nun managed to go intergalactic, and that axed gem ended up being resurrected for an entire trilogy of feature films.