The creators of a canned sci-fi spin-off with 20 new episodes and no home blown away by the campaign taking to the skies above streaming

Very rarely to fan campaigns yield the desired results and save a popular series from execution, but Star Trek: Prodigy happens to be in a significantly better position than most in terms of its chances to secure a stay of execution on another streaming service or network.

Paramount Plus may have brutally axed the series after previously renewing it – something that’s becoming an unfortunately regular occurrence – before rubbing more salt into the wound by removing its first season from the content library to ensure it couldn’t be watched by subscribers.

One positive is that Prodigy has a full 20 episodes of content almost finished and good to go, something that could prove advantageous when it comes to convincing another company that a well-received animated offshoot rooted in one of pop culture’s most iconic franchise is worth taking a punt on.

Until that does or doesn’t happen, though, fans have taken matters into their own hands and crowd-funded a campaign that resulted in an airplane bearing the banner #SaveStarTrekProdigy flying over the Los Angeles offices of Amazon, Hulu, Apple, and Netflix. Needless to say, several of the key creatives – including Dan and Kevin Hageman and Aaron J. Waltke – were blown away by the dedication and commitment of their dedicated followers.

This is incredible. We owe these Trek fans a pint and our lifetime devotion. Blessed to have people like all of you in our stratosphere. #SaveStarTrekProdigy❤️🙏🖖🛩️ https://t.co/77N1gsmWly — Dan & Kevin Hageman (@brothershageman) August 24, 2023

The #SaveStarTrekProdigy banner was also spotted flying over the offices of Amazon, Apple+, and Hulu in Culver City and Santa Monica! https://t.co/aIsNU5cDlb — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) August 25, 2023

It remains to be seen if Star Trek: Prodigy will live to fight another day, but surely there are much riskier gambles out there for the heaviest hitters than picking up 20 episodes of animated content that’s already got a built-in audience and brand recognition.