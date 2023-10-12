‘We have, truly, only just begun’: The star of the latest canceled series rescued from the scrapheap by Netflix is only getting started

For a streaming service that cancels dozens upon dozens of original shows every year, Netflix doesn’t seem to have any issues stepping in to rescue another platform or network’s cast-offs, with Star Trek: Prodigy the latest to be salvaged from the scrapheap.

To be fair, it’s an approach that’s largely worked out very well for the company when you consider how popular the likes of Lucifer, Manifest, and Arrested Development proved to be among subscribers after being resurrected as Netflix exclusives, a path the sci-fi spin-off series will be hoping to emulate.

Image via Paramount

Having an entire new season of 20 episodes almost completely in the can and ready to go certainly helps, and there’s no reason why Prodigy can’t exist well beyond its sophomore run should it turn out to be a runaway smash hit on its new home platform. One person who seems supremely confident is franchise veteran and star Kate Mulgrew, with the longtime Captain Janeway promising that there’s much more to come.

A heartfelt thank you to our fans for their unwavering support (the plane!!) and to @netflix for giving #StarTrekProdigy a new home.



We have, truly, only just begun! 🖖🏻🚀 pic.twitter.com/4uAZtJmIdz — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) October 11, 2023

Being part of an IP that’s remained relentlessly beloved since the 1960s can only work in Prodigy‘s favor, and the fact the first season was one of just two TV shows alongside Loki to crack the best-seller list for physical media indicates there’s a vociferous fanbase out there desperate to see much more than just 20 episodes before calling it a day.

Now backed by the might of the Netflix machine, the streamer could have a brand new flagship animation on its hand, a fortunate coincidence considering its recent expansion in that area.