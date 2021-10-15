DC’s Doom Patrol On HBO Max Renewed For A Fourth Season

Doom Patrol, the DC show about a group of misfit superheroes, will be back for a fourth season on HBO Max.

HBO Max is currently airing season 3, with episode 7, “Bird Patrol,” set for an Oct. 21 release date.

Doom Patrol follows a group of traumatized superheroes who each suffered a horrific accident that left them disfigured but also gave them superpowers.

The group is comprised of Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Elasti-Girl (April Bowlby), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Robotman (Brendan Fraser) and the Chief (Timothy Dalton). Cyborg, a well-known DC character, also plays a large part in the show.

In season two, Dorothy Spinner (Abi Monterey) joined the show. She’s the Chief’s daughter and her superpower is that she can bring her imaginary friends to life.

The first season of the show premiered in February of 2019 on the DC Universe streaming platform and the second season was added to HBO Max. The third season is exclusively on HBO Max and premiered in Sept. of this year.

The show was warmly received by both critics and fans, with a 96 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes for the first season.

Doom Patrol isn’t your run-of-the-mill superhero show. Instead of archetypal characters who were born to be heroes, the show explores how the Doom Patrol isn’t necessarily thrilled to be involuntarily saddled with powers.

Despite this potentially too-serious premise, Doom Patrol still finds time to drop in the occasional fart and sex joke.

Showrunner Jeremy Carver said that this duality between responsibility and circumstance is one of the reasons the show works so well.