Dead Space Show Reportedly In The Works At Netflix

More adventures in the Dead Space universe could be on the cards.

The series, long thought deceased following the release of critical and commercial failure Dead Space 3 back in 2013, has received a much-deserved new lease on life this year thanks to EA’s recent announcement that the first game in the franchise is getting a remake. With original creator Visceral Games having long since closed shop, the publisher’s first-party Motive Studio (Star Wars: Squadrons) has been brought in to handle the project. Naught but a cinematic teaser trailer confirming Isaac Clarke’s return has been shown so far, but suffice it to say, that fans are already eager to see more.

While we wait for more information on that front, however, other developments are taking place elsewhere. WGTC has learned from sources that Netflix intends to capitalize on the renewed interest in Dead Space by producing and releasing a new show based on the IP.

Due to its infancy, it’s not immediately clear if this venture – assuming it reaches fruition – will result in a live-action or animated adaptation, but the latter is probably more likely, if only because a precedent already exists. For those not aware, two CGI films aimed at expanding upon the history of humanity’s encounter with the Necromorphs, (Aftermath and Downfall, released in 2011 and 2008 respectively), were released at the height of Dead Space‘s popularity. Ultimately, we’re unable to say with any certainty what shape it’ll take but as always, we’ll keep you posted with more details as and when they surface.

Dead Space Remake is in development for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. See here for everything we know so far.