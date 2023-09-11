‘Deadpool 3’ director’s incoming Netflix series gets a lukewarm reception from critics ahead of the MCU’s single most-anticipated movie

For pretty much the entirety of his filmmaking career stretching back a quarter of a century, Shawn Levy hasn’t even so much aimed a glance in the direction of drama, but that’s all set to change on Nov. 2 when literary adaptation All the Light We Cannot See premieres on Netflix.

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the Free Guy and The Adam Project director helmed the whole limited series from beginning to end, with the story following a blind French girl and her father as they flee from Nazi-occupied Paris with a rare diamond in their possession in an attempt to keep it out of enemy hands.

Cr. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix © 2023

Pursued by a Gestapo officer desperate for the stone, the pair hole up in the town of St. Malo, where they find refuge with a resistance movement. On paper, it has the potential to be a riveting and widely-acclaimed wartime drama with serious awards season credentials, but the early reviews are telling a different story.

‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Review: Shawn Levy’s Schmaltzy Netflix Adaptation Misses the Mark https://t.co/mMsCNwuglC — IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 10, 2023

'All the Light We Cannot See' Review: A Clumsy Netflix Adaptation of Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer-Winning World War II Novel https://t.co/auDYzVRtvP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 10, 2023

Maybe Netflix's "All the Light We Cannot See" will play better if you haven't read the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, but as an adaptation, it's misguided on almost every level. Premieres 11/2, but my review now:https://t.co/UVIteooU0L — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 10, 2023

While a well-intentioned adaptation, All the Light We Cannot See is a profoundly lacking telling of this story. Our #TIFF23 review: https://t.co/SzRZQMslqX — Collider (@Collider) September 10, 2023

All the Light We Cannot See isn’t being panned, but it looks as though it won’t be living up to its undoubted promise, either. Credit where credit is due to Levy for shaking up the habit of a lifetime and sinking his teeth into meatier material, but you can already hear the vocal minority of worn-down Multiverse Saga fanatics sounding the death-knell for Deadpool 3 because a project from the same director that couldn’t be more different on every level has failed to catch fire with critics.

Levy’s collaborations with Reynolds so far have been gold – while his sole film with Jackman was the undervalued cult classic Real Steel – so it’s not as if a Netflix series failing to live up to expectations will have any bearing on what has to rank as the single most-anticipated MCU blockbuster coming down the pipeline.