Despite looking for love with Grant Ellis, a ‘Bachelor’ contestant thinks a Formula 1 driver might be more her speed

Based on some teaser trailers for the beloved competition series, Rose Sombke is seemingly head over heels for the brand new The Bachelor leading man Grant Ellis, but we cannot forget what stole her heart first: Formula 1.

For those who are unfamiliar, Rose is a contestant on The Bachelor season 29, and will be fighting for Grant’s heart alongside 24 other women later this month. The 27-year-old is said to have “a big heart and an even bigger personality,” and her official Bachelor biography makes her sound like a serious catch!

Said biography is as follows:

“[Rose] describes herself as romantic, optimistic and goofy, and says she has always been the caregiver in relationships. When it comes to finding a partner, Rose has high standards and isn’t planning on lowering them (as she shouldn’t). She is hoping to meet a man who is confident, loving, fun, and will earn the approval of her friends. In her free time, Rose likes to spend time at the beach, explore new places, and hit the town for a fun night out.”

Her official Bachelor biography ends on a cheeky note — featuring a pun that reads, “She hopes that she’ll be the only ROSE Grant needs” — prior to transitioning to three fun facts about the Illinois native: Rose admits she is a terrible dancer, Rose thinks Julie Andrews is the GOAT, and Rose would love to attend a Formula 1 race.

Based on some social media sleuthing — which reality TV fans have turned into a bonafide science — it looks like Rose might be downplaying just how much her final fun fact means to her. While there’s no images of her admiteddly terrible dancing dancing or odes to her Princess Diaries muse, even a brief scroll of Rose’s Instagram will reveal that her feed is seemingly flooded with Formula 1 content, to the point where we half-expect her to start a racing career of her own.

Looking through who she follows (again, sleuthing is a science), Rose was caught following drivers like Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen, Liam Lawson, and more on Instagram. She was caught following various Formula 1 WAGs as well, from Alexandra Saint Mleux (Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend) to Carmen Mundt (George Russell’s girlfriend) to Lily Muni He (Alex Albon’s girlfriend) and beyond.

She might be a contestant on The Bachelor, but from the looks of things, it appears Rose would rather be a Formula 1 WAG instead. Given how hunky (and wealthy, and impressive, and athletic) the drivers are, we do not blame her whatsoever! Nevertheless, although Grant Ellis is not a sexy, single driver — like Lewis Hamilton or Lando Norris — could Rose find a romantic spark with him after all?

To find out for yourself, tune into the premiere of The Bachelor season 29 on January 27 via ABC. Additionally, catch brand new episodes every Monday afterwards, because the season is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama. Here’s to hoping Grant likes Formula 1 almost as much as Rose does…

