Despite being ‘a fan of no drama,’ a recent ‘Bachelor’ trailer teases that Grant Ellis’ season is full of it

The Bachelor season 29 is just a few weeks away, and it is safe to say that The Bachelorette season 21 star Grant Ellis is ready for his time to shine, eager to find lasting love on our television screens as the next Bachelor. After all, he has been studying long and hard to be the best leading man possible!

After the one and only Matt James, Grant is second African-American man to be the Bachelor, leaving him with some massive shoes to fill. After researching the professional basketball player turned day trader before The Bachelor season 29 begins — learning his healthy habits, his celebrity crush, and more — it looks like said shoes are being filled as we speak. Although Grant sounds nothing short of sensational, will his season of The Bachelor have the same energy?

A teaser trailer for The Bachelor season 29 — shared via @bachelornationabc on TikTok — hinted at tons and tons of drama to come, and we would not be surprised if host Jesse Palmer deems it “the most dramatic season” to date.

What did said trailer include, though? Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

Kicking off the teaser trailer, a stunning suitress donning a brown sequin dress is seen bringing a llama (yup, you read that right — an actual llama) to Grant during her limo entrance on night one. Telling the New Jersey native that the llama’s name is Linda — coined the “no-drama llama” — Grant swiftly replied, “I’m a fan of no drama,” before beginning a preview jam-packed with, you guessed it, drama.

“I feel like tonight’s gonna be a night of tears,” a woman in a ravishing red dress said to continue 30-second trailer, which was swiftly followed by dozens of clips of the Bachelor contestants crying. Poor ladies!

Then, the viewer gets an actual glimpse of the drama via various sound bytes, which can be heard over said crying clips:

“You did me dirty.” “I guess I’m crazy and evil.” “Linda, time to go back to the farm, honey.”

Even Grant is seen shedding some tears in the trailer, all while uttering the words, “I have to follow my heart, and this is hard for me.” Needless to say, we are going to have some tissues set aside every Monday evening…

Nevertheless, “Save the drama for ur llama. ✋ Grant’s season of #TheBachelor premieres January 27 on ABC! Stream on Hulu,” @bachelornationabc captioned the video, resulting in a great deal of excitement from some cheeky Bachelor fans in the comment section:

“Woolly excited for this! 🦙” “I literally cannot wait.” “He is so chef’s kiss — January 27 could not come fast enough.”

Set your DVRs and plan your premiere parties, because based on some spoilers from Reality Steve, this season is certain to be unforgettable (for better or worse).

