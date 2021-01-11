Dexter Revival Adds 4 New Actors To Its Cast

Showtime’s Dexter revival has rounded out its cast with the addition of four new names set to play major roles in the 10-episode limited series. Last October delivered the curveball that Michael C. Hall was reprising his most famous character for a ninth season of the hit serial killer drama, with the new episodes set to arrive later this year, almost a decade after the show originally wrapped up in 2013.

Earlier this month, Clancy Brown was hired to play the main villain and today, Deadline has revealed who else we can expect to see in Dexter season 9 – Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). These casting announcements come with some character breakdowns, too, which tell us much about what we can expect from the revival, including where it’s set. Season 9 will take place in upstate New York, instead of the show’s old home of Los Angeles or rural Oregon, where Dexter moved to in the much-maligned series finale.

Jones plays Angela Bishop, the first Native American Chief of Police of her town, while Sequoyah portrays Audrey, Angela’s “brash and opinionated” teenage daughter. Miller is Logan, a sergeant in the Iron Lake Police Department and a wrestling coach at the local high school, and Alcott is Randall, with whom Hall’s Dexter has a “meaningful encounter.” As previously reported, Brown will play Kurt Caldwell, Iron Lake’s unofficial mayor and most powerful man.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips is returning to helm the revival, after stepping away from the show post-season 4 during its original run. Season 9 will be set 10 years after the events of the series finale, which allows them to sidestep its controversial developments without going so far as to outright retcon them away. Shooting is due to begin in Massachusetts next month and Dexter is expected to make its grand return to Showtime this fall.