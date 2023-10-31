Did Brie Larson ever appear on ‘Friends’?

Was she really a guest star on three episodes of the iconic sitcom?

Brie Larson may be on many minds because of the MCU these days, but she’s been a part of countless TV shows and movies over the years.

She’s been in Disney channel movies, sang songs for a Barbie movie, and even did voices for a parody version of March of the Penguins. Now fans watching through Friends swear that the iconic sitcom is also a part of Larson’s resume, and they just never noticed before. Is there any truth to these claims?

Is Brie Larson Bonnie on Friends?

Pheobe’s friend Bonnie appears in just three episodes of Friends where she briefly becomes Ross’s girlfriend before a jealous Rachel convinces her to go back to when she used to shave her head bald. This is enough to stop Ross’s budding romance, and he and Rachel eventually get back together.

A lot of fans keep pointing out that Bonnie seems to look a lot like Brie Larson, leading many to believe she made a cameo on the show. Despite some amazing guest spots on the show over the years, our current Marvel darling never appeared on Friends.

Bonnie was actually played by Christine Taylor, who was a huge presence in the landscape of comedy movies in the early aughts, appearing in Zoolander and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Outside of Friends, she’s also been on TV shows like Arrested Development and Search Party. You may also be familiar with Taylor’s husband, Zoolander costar (and director) Ben Stiller.

Why does Bonnie from friends look exactly like Brie Larson I- pic.twitter.com/pltvAHgZ1N — maia ⧗ (@mcudream) September 11, 2019

While Brie Larson may have never actually been on Friends, at least we know Christine Taylor maybe has a future, if Captain Marvel ever has to be recast in the MCU. Anyone looking to see Bonnie’s episodes on Friends, or who just wants to watch the whole series again for the umpteenth time, can stream it on Max.