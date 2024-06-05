‘Did NOT see that coming’: ‘The Voice’ is bringing back an OG coach for season 27 and viewers are losing it

Coming just weeks after the finale of The Voice season 25 (where Asher HaVon took home the victory), as well as the announcement that Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé will be the coaches for The Voice season 26, surprising news just keeps on coming from the hit competition show!

Today (June 4), NBC announced the coaches for season 27 of The Voice, which will grace our television screens this spring, and fans of the franchise were stunned (to say the least).

While John Legend and Michael Bublé will reprise their roles as coaches, country superstar (and the girlfriend of Outer Banks star Chase Stokes) Kelsea Ballerini will make her coaching debut during season 27 of The Voice, despite having served as a coach of the comeback stage, a guest coach, an advisor and more in the past. Rounding out the four-piece panel is an individual viewers never thought would return to the beloved competition series, one who served as an inaugural coach of The Voice — how wild is that?

Is it Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguliera or Blake Shelton? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Adam Levine will return to The Voice for season 27

the OG is back in the building. Join us in welcoming @adamlevine BACK to #TheVoice for Spring 2025! pic.twitter.com/m4E8ECBtJl — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 5, 2024

Believe it or not, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will return to The Voice for the first time since his departure on season 16, parting ways with the series (seemingly once and for all) in 2019 with a lengthy Instagram post:

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself, ‘Theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go… For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

While it is unclear why Levine decided to reprise his role, this news received some mixed reactions from fans. Some were thrilled to have a taste of the OG The Voice we know and love, but others still resent the 45-year-old for the controversy he was involved in back in 2022:

“OMG WHAT!!!! THE BEST NEWS 🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU FOR RETURNING ADAM” “He’s just looking for a contestant he can cheat on with again.” “Definitely going to be watching this season! Team Adam!” “Literally nobody cares…” “Whahooooo!!!! Excellent move!”

While NBC is yet to announce a premiere date for The Voice season 27, it is safe to say we will be refreshing social media for all of the updates. For better or for worse, this season is sure to be monumental!

