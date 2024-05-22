Who won ‘The Voice’ 2024?

Season 25 of The Voice has officially come to a close, and it is safe to say that the champion is one of the best in franchise history.

Recommended Videos

Heading into the finale yesterday (May 21), coaches John Legend, Dan + Shay, and Reba McEntire all had individuals competing for the coveted recording contract with Universal Music Group, with Chance the Rapper losing his last two acts just shy of the finale. Said individuals were Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen from Team Legend, Karen Waldrup from Team Dan + Shay, and Josh Sanders and Asher HaVon from Team Reba.

Ahead of the finale, the contestants performed two songs each, with Chester singing “It’s Your Thing” and “A Son for You,” Olesen singing “Freedom! ’90” and “Beautiful Things,” Waldrup singing “I’m Alright” and “What Hurts the Most,” Sanders singing “Boots On” and “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” and HaVon singing “Last Dance” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Come finale night, these individuals took the stage once again to sing a duet with their coaches, with Chester singing “When a Man Loves a Woman” and Olesen singing “Feeling Good” alongside John Legend, Waldrup singing “You Look Good” alongside Dan + Shay, and Sanders singing “Back to God” and HaVon singing “On My Own” alongside Reba McEntire.

Other performances during the finale came from chart-topping superstars like The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, Gina Miles, and more, but more importantly, which contestant was crowned the champion at the end of the episode?

Waldrup placed fifth, Chester placed fourth, and Olesen placed third, leaving Team Reba’s Sanders and HaVon to battle it out. Keep scrolling to see who was victorious…

Asher HaVon won The Voice 2024

Image via NBC

HaVon blew away the coaches and viewers alike during his blind audition, where he sang Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain” and earned a three-chair turn. “Asher, what an incredible voice you have. Your range, your power, I couldn’t wait to turn around and see what you look like, and not disappointing at all. Way to go,” McEntire said, causing the Selma, Alabama native to join Team Reba.

Continuing to show his musical prowess throughout season 25 of The Voice — singing spectacular renditions of Sia and David Guetta’s “Titanium,” Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love to You,” Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable,” and more — HaVon coasted his way to finale night, ultimately earning $100k and a coveted recording contract with Universal Music Group.

Before his name was called out as the champion, HaVon praised McEntire for her support all season long:

“Oh my god, it has meant the world to me. Thank you for giving me such a safe place to be artistic self, thank-you for making me believe in myself, and I promise you I will never let you down.”

What captivated individuals all across America about HaVon was a true authenticity, not afraid to show who he truly is. When asked what matters the most to him by PEOPLE, the talented singer/songwriter gushed, “Always being the fullest version of myself when it comes to showing up… A secret that is so loud yet can be looked over all the time.”

It is unclear where Asher HaVon goes from here, but we have a feeling that he is going to be a superstar nonetheless. Until then, catch brand new episodes of The Voice when it returns this fall for season 26, featuring the return of Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, as well as first time coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. Needless to say, we are intrigued…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more