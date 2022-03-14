‘Die Hard with a Vengeance’ star joins ‘Hawkeye’ spinoff ‘Echo’

Graham Greene has been in iconic film franchises like the Die Hard series as well as offered his talents to some of the best video games the industry has to offer (Red Dead Redemption 2) and now the Indigenous Canadian actor will enter the MCU via the Echo Disney Plus show.

Today, The Direct revealed the Oscar-nominated performer will be boarding the project in an undisclosed role as of this story being filed. The piece will follow Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo after her debut in Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. In the comics and MCU history now, Lopez is a character with Indigenous heritage and ties to Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. She is also deaf and was last seen on-screen pointing a gun at Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin before the shot cutaway.

Last we reported, the piece aims to start filming sometime between the middle of next month and the end of August. Indigenous actors are wanted for the show, so, it is possible Greene will be playing to his cultural background. Whatever the story may be, Cox — who is also deaf, Indigenous and an amputee like her character – said in November she hopes it inspires people, and she feels very at home with the team behind the scenes making the MCU work.

“Hawkeye is my first experience of acting. Now I’m going to get my own show in the MCU? It’s wild. I believe kids deserve to see inclusivity and accurate representation. It will make kids with all types of cultures and disabilities feel like our dreams can break free from limitations.”

More to come on Echo as we hear it.