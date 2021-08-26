Discovery Making Docuseries On Armie Hammer’s Family

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from Armie Hammer, which is hardly surprising when the actor became the subject of some seriously bizarre and concerning controversies earlier this year. At one stage, the 34-year-old had a string of projects lined up to keep him busy for the foreseeable future, but he’s lost out on them all.

Not many actors have been accused of cannibalism in a public forum, but that’s exactly what happened to The Lone Ranger star, and word on the street is that his top-level Hollywood career is as good as over. He’s still part of Disney’s Murder on the Orient Express sequel Death on the Nile and Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins, but he dropped out of action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, Paramount+ series The Offer, Starz’ Gaslit, espionage thriller Billion Dollar Spy and Broadway play The Minutes, while he was ditched by both his talent agency and publicist.

To rub salt into the wounds, Discovery+ has announced new docuseries House of Hammer, which dives into the sordid past of the extended clan. Featuring exclusive access to Casey Hammer, granddaughter of oil tycoon Armand Hammer and Armie’s aunt, the project features research from New York Times reporter Edward Jay Epstein, with plenty of talking heads lined up.

As well as Armie Hammer’s cannibalism furor, his great-great-grandfather Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of first-degree manslaughter after he performed an abortion on the wife of a Russian diplomat who then died, while Julian Hammer killed a man over a gambling debt, before Casey made allegations of sexual and physical abuse. All told, House of Hammer promises to be as explosive as it is incendiary.