A second season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the sequel series to the original Proud Family, is now in production, according to a press release from Disney Plus. The series will continue to follow the story of the main character Penny Proud and her eccentric family and friends.

Penny will again be voiced by Kyla Pratt. The rest of the voice cast will return as well, with Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker as parents Oscar and Trudy; JoMarie Payton as Sugar Mama; Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby; Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer; Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez; Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez; Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez; Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi; Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk as Myron.

Season two will also see some new recurring voice talent added into the mix, with Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto appearing as Barry Leibowitz and Billy Porter as his brother Randall, EJ Johnson as Michael Collins; Asante Blackk as Kareem, Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Bresha Webb as CeCe; and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

In addition to recurring roles, season two will boast “a star-studded guest cast,” according to the release, that will include Chance the Rapper; Gabrielle Union; singer Normani; Leslie Odom Jr. of Hamilton; Anthony Anderson, gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez; Jane Lynch of Glee; Holly Robinson Peete; Maury Povich; Storm Reid from Euphoria; Courtney B. Vance; and Liana Mendoza from Hey, Mr. Postman!.

Creator Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar exective-produce The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Calvin Brown Jr. serves as co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota will produce, Eastwood Wong will art direct, and Latoya Raveneau, Rudi Bloss, and Tara Nicole Whitaker will directy.

The season finale of season one of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder streams Wednesday, April 20, exclusively on DisneyPlus.