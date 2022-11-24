Disney backpedals to hide a major ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ twist everyone already found out about

The information era we live in has made it harder than ever for major studios and high-profile productions to keep all of their secrets under wraps until opening day, but matters aren’t helped when Disney Plus goes ahead and spoils what’s sure to be one of the biggest reveals from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

If you don’t want to find out what it is, then we advise you look away now, but seeing as the twist has been dominating the social media discourse for the last 24 hours, there’s a distinct possibility you already know what it is. Finally re-canonizing an Easter Egg from a deleted Vol. 2 scene, it’s been confirmed with 100 percent certainty that Mantis and Star-Lord are half-siblings who share the same megalomaniacal father.

The bombshell was dropped in the Marvel Studios Legends episode focusing on Pom Klementieff’s fan favorite alien, and even though they arrived on Disney Plus to very little fanfare, it didn’t take long before everyone and their Cosmo the Spacedog caught wind of the revelation contained within.

In retaliation, the Mouse House panicked and pulled both the Drax and Mantis installments after realizing a mistake had been made, but not before cementing a long-held theory, while also ruining one of the biggest surprises The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special had to offer.

Spoiler culture is a dangerous thing that people actively go out of their way to avoid when it comes to the MCU’s latest offerings, but there’s nothing anybody can do when the company in charge takes matters into its own hands.