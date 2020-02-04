The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Premiere Confirmed For August

It’s official, Marvel fans! We’ll get to see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus as soon as this summer.

The advent of the Mouse House’s streaming service has changed the game for the MCU, allowing Kevin Feige a whole new medium with which to expand the franchise. Produced entirely by Marvel Studios, the D+ TV shows will be miniseries featuring beloved characters from the movies. And the first one out the door will arrive in August.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the news during the company’s first quarter earnings call of 2020. He didn’t specify a date, but it’s now locked in to drop on the platform sometime in the eighth month of the year. Based on previous Disney Plus exclusives, we can assume that it’ll air on a Friday. That likely means we can narrow down the premiere to either August 7th, 14th, 21st or 28th.

Those who’ve been keeping up with news on the show won’t be shocked by Iger’s announcement, as Deadline previously reported that we could expect Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes to return in August. That came as a bit of pleasant surprise, though, as Falcon was initially said to be aiming for a fall release date. Marvel must be ahead of schedule with these shows, then, as WandaVision has also seen an even bigger move-up in the dock. It was supposed to drop in spring 2021 but is now arriving this December. This was also confirmed by Iger at the conference.

Of course, we got our first look at both series via Marvel’s sneak peek at its upcoming Disney Plus content broadcast during Sunday’s Super Bowl. Along with footage of Falcon and Wanda, a snippet of Loki was also featured. The Tom Hiddleston vehicle has just started filming, so we didn’t get much, but the glimpse did ensure that fans are properly hyped for when that lands early next year.

Be sure to catch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus though in just six months’ time.