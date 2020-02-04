Disney Confirms WandaVision Premiere For This December

The Super Bowl brought us our first look at several of the Marvel shows coming to Disney Plus. We got to see Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the God of Mischief in Loki and, best of all, several exciting teases of WandaVision, revealing what might be the weirdest, wildest entry in the franchise yet.

It seems Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision will be in some strange sitcom-like reality, with tons of surreal thrills teased in the aforementioned trailer that only have us eager to learn more. Sure, WandaVision was a bit of an outlier of Phase 4 when it was first announced, but thanks to the Super Bowl promo, fans are now giddy with anticipation to see it.

And thankfully, they’ll get to feast their eyes on the series sooner rather than later, as Disney announced earlier today that the show will be here before the end of the year. Specifically, it’ll premiere on Disney Plus this coming December.

WandaVision Super Bowl Trailer Debuts Classic Scarlet Witch Outfit 1 of 2

No exact date was given, unfortunately, but with the premiere month having been revealed, fans can at least rest easy knowing that they’ll get to catch back up with the titular heroes before 2020 comes to a close. Not to mention they’ll also get some teases for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as the show will lead directly into the upcoming sequel.

Throw in the introduction of S.W.O.R.D. and rumors of Quicksilver returning, too, and WandaVision has quickly become one of the most anticipated projects on the MCU’s slate. And we’ve only got to wait until December now to see if it can live up to all the hype and expand the franchise in some truly weird and wacky new directions.