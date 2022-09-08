Disney Plus Day gets off to a musical start with a surprise release of ‘BTS: Permission to Dance’

Rejoice, ARMY! Disney+ has had a surprise release to win over the hearts of BTS fans all across the globe. The thrilling concert film BTS Permission to Dance On Stage- LA from the global phenomenon, BTS, was released on the streaming platform in celebration of Disney+ day.

The content from the film was captured during the BTS concert and historic run at the SoFI Stadium in Inglewood California, in November and December. The concert film was also released in theatres across the globe, amounting to a whopping 33.3 million dollars, according to the information shared by EconomicTimes. It was also the highest-grossing musical box office release since Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters’ nine performances in Estadio River Plate.

As per the official Disney Press release, “the concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the GRAMMY-nominated, music group’s hit songs “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.””. The concert film, produced by Hybe, features all seven members of the mesmerizing pop group, including RM, Jin, J-Hope, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

To officially celebrate in-person concerts, the group went to the United States to finally perform in a long-awaited concert, reuniting with fans who hadn’t been able to attend a BTS concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The live show sold about 214,000 tickets for the four LA concerts alone.

Back in July, Disney+ announced a lineup of three other projects with BTS due to a partnership between the streaming platform and the group’s parent company Hybe. The other two projects are In the Soop: Friendcation and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, both of which will also be available on Disney+ in the expected near future.