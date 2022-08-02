Disney Plus diehards hoping the MCU’s street-level heroes get a crossover event

Secret Invasion was recently confirmed to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first major Disney Plus crossover event, but that hasn’t stopped fans from demanding another one already, this time on a smaller scale than a full-blown Skrull infiltration taking place right under everyone’s noses.

While the best method to keep moving the mythology forward is to put a fresh spin on things, there’s a growing belief that the sheer volume of street-level heroes now at Kevin Feige’s disposal makes them worthy of an all-star team up. Netflix did something very similar with the cross-pollination that ultimately led to The Defenders, but Charlie Cox remains the only holdover so far, meaning that it would be a completely different beast.

With that in mind, Redditors have been sharing which favorites they’d like to see become a part of it, who the big bad could potentially end up being, and why small screen crossover epics could prove to be just as jaw-dropping as their theatrical counterparts.

While the definition of “street-level” is completely open for debate, it can’t be denied that Daredevil, She-Hulk, Kate Bishop, Echo, Yelena Belova, and even Clint Barton fit the bill. One intriguing line of speculation put forth is that Born Again was given 18 episodes for this very reason, with many folks under the impression that Matt Murdock will need plenty of backup to take on the Kingpin once again.

It’s all rumor and scuttlebutt at this stage, though, but there’s a whole world out there to be explored that doesn’t need to concern itself with multiversal shenanigans and the end of life as we know it.