Disney Plus implements new Top 10 rankings and surprisingly its not just Marvel movies

When you’re looking for something to watch on any streaming service, including Disney Plus, your choice is typically influenced by what others are enjoying at the same time. Usually, this is from what you see on social media, but now it can be done from within the Disney Plus app itself.

Finally, Disney Plus has added a top 10 rankings section to its app. This will allow users to see what the most popular movies and television shows on the service are on any given day, and help them to keep up with what’s popping before it becomes old news. It’s also welcome news for any viewer who suffers from decision paralysis, since it takes some of the guesswork out of your watch list.

Screenshot via Disney Plus

This feature might be new to Disney Plus, but it’s something that’s often used to find new content to binge on other streaming services. The good thing about these rankings is that they don’t just show what new shows are the most popular, but they typically highlight older projects that continue to have streaming success. With in mind, we’re happy to report that on day one of the top ten rankings rollout, Marvel movies aren’t the only chart-toppers on Disney Plus, and hopefully, they stay that way.

Too much of Disney Plus feels revolved around recommending its biggest properties to users. Whether it’s Marvel or Star Wars, you won’t be scrolling far in the app before one of these titles rears its head. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with either franchise, but once you’ve seen all the films and it’s time to try something else, you now have better gauge of what’s popular to help you diversify your media diet. But who are we kidding, WandaVision is only one click away.

Photo via Disney Plus

While rankings differ between regions, content restrictions, and subscription plans, what we’ve found is that the only Marvel project to take a top spot is Agatha All Along, which is currently sitting at number two, and we expect it to advance to the top spot when the finale arrives later today.

Alongside the Marvel series, the rankings at the time of publishing appear to be filled with Halloween-related content including Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and other similar movies. We shouldn’t have to explain why this is the case, and its a big win for spooky season.

Image via Disney Plus

Now it’s here, we should be able to get a better idea of what Disney Plus content has longevity over time. Hopefully, we will also eventually get a partner rankings site like what is present on Netflix, giving further insight into just how long these productions have maintained a spot inside the Top 10. Of course, we’ll settle for what we have for now.

If you want to see what’s hot in your region on Disney Plus all you need to do is open the app and scroll down on the main screen. It shouldn’t take long to see the rankings appear, and who knows, you might find something new to watch.

