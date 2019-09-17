Disney Plus Refusing To Accept Previous Marvel Shows As MCU Canon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has done a brilliant job on the big screen of constructing a shared mythology, avoiding the pitfalls suffered by many similar franchises in over-complicating the world-building. Each installment adheres to the rules and various timelines of the MCU, ensuring that the extended universe never becomes too bogged down or ends up tying itself in knots trying to overcome plot holes.

One of the major debates among fans though has been whether or not the multiple TV shows that bear the Marvel brand are officially considered canon. After all, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter were pretty explicitly based in the same universe as the movies, and even featured several supporting characters in either lead, cameo or supporting roles, while the recently-canceled Netflix shows made frequent veiled references to events that had happened in the movies that directly affected New York.

However, those that were recently involved in the beta launch of Disney Plus have noticed that all of the Marvel-branded shows are no longer officially considered canon, and are listed under ‘Marvel Series and Specials,’ while the movies are listed under ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe.’ As well as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter, Runaways and the short-lived Inhumans seem to have been booted out of the MCU, too.

While it makes sense on one hand, as Disney are currently in the midst of developing a huge slate of projects exclusively for their streaming service that will tie very closely into what happens in the movies, this will probably cause confusion as to whether the rest of the small screen properties fall into canon or not, especially with Marvel Television still running Cloak & Dagger on Freeform and Ghost Rider and Helstrom both set to debut on Hulu next year.

Tell us, though, are you confused to see that these shows have been seemingly booted out of the MCU? Sound off down below with your thoughts and let us know.