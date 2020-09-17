Disney Reveals Official Synopsis For The Mandalorian Season 2

We’re just a few short weeks away from the debut of The Mandalorian‘s second season, and fans are already chomping at the bit to see what creator Jon Favreau has in store for the next set of adventures. The first season was far and away the most acclaimed project in the entire Disney era of Star Wars, and clearly appealed to a much wider audience than just longtime fans of the franchise after picking up fifteen Primetime Emmy nominations.

Shooting might have wrapped in March before the Coronavirus pandemic forced the entire industry into a state of shutdown, but Lucasfilm still kept their cards close to the chest when it came to releasing any new information. However, the floodgates have opened up over the last couple of weeks with the premiere date, a new logo, the first batch of images, an official poster and the first full-length trailer all arriving within short order.

Admittedly, there have been some concerns that The Mandalorian could be the latest project set in a galaxy far, far away to run into production troubles, and rumors are even making the rounds that star Pedro Pascal walked out halfway through season 2. However, until that gets confirmed or denied, we’ll just have to hope for the best.

For now, though, Disney is pushing on with the marketing campaign and have recently released a synopsis for Mando and Baby Yoda’s impending return, which you can check out below:

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

Admittedly, that’s about as vague as you’d expect from a series that thrives on secrecy, but the promo did hint that the Jedi are set to play a major role this time around. Furthermore, based on the quality of the first season, there’s no reason to doubt that Favreau and his team haven’t knocked it out of the park once again and we’ll find out for sure how things have turned out when The Mandalorian returns at the end of next month.