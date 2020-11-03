New X-Men: The Animated Series Trailer Fuels Reboot Rumors

The big screen franchise may have delivered a handful of great movies like Days of Future Past, X2, Deadpool and Logan to name just four of the thirteen installments, but for a lot of people, the best adaptation of Marvel’s comic book mutants was X-Men: The Animated Series. A childhood staple for millions of fans, the show ran for 76 episodes across five seasons between 1992 and 1997, and it still holds up today.

With Disney now having purchased Fox and acquired their former rival’s extensive back catalogue of properties, folks were overjoyed when it was announced that the animated X-Men were heading to Disney Plus. It might have been a Saturday morning cartoon, but the show tackled surprisingly mature themes, similar to how the comic books would address topical issues but wrap them in a superhero story.

Disney May Be Gearing Up For X-Men: The Animated Series Sequel 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it also helped that the theme tune was awesome even though it was accused of plagiarism, and X-Men: The Animated Series has proven to be so popular on the Mouse House’s streaming service that there’s been a groundswell of support behind the idea of a revival. Disney Plus is short on high profile original content as it is, and bringing a fan favorite back for new episodes over 20 years later would both rope in the nostalgia crowd and capture the younger demographic.

Producer Larry Houston revealed earlier this year that preliminary talks had been held, but there’s been no further news since. However, the release of a new trailer (seen above) has fans speculating that an announcement could be on the cards, based on the assumption that the all-powerful conglomerate wouldn’t have gone to the effort of crafting a new promo for a show that’s been off the air since 1997 if there weren’t big plans in store for X-Men: The Animated Series. And frankly, they may be right.