Lucasfilm Has Many Unannounced Star Wars Shows In Development

Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian is definitely the centerpiece of the Disney Plus launch. The series promises to shed some light on the time between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, boasts an impressive cast and had absolutely kickass trailers. It’s already been wowing those who’ve seen some of the first episode and word is that Disney higher-ups are extremely pleased with the quality of the show.

The series has become a kind of proof of concept that a smaller-scale Star Wars can work in episodic format, with Disney already announcing shows following the adventures of Cassian Andor from Rogue One and (most excitingly) the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan. We’ll also get the 12 episode return of The Clone Wars on the service in early 2020.

But just yesterday we heard Disney Chairman Bob Iger tell us that the franchise is going on hiatus on the big screen for a few years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and that the Disney Plus shows will be carrying the torch in the interim. This means that there are several projects being developed behind-the-scenes at Lucasfilm.

Disney Releases 15 New Official Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos

What these may be, the company has yet to announce, but one show we’ve caught wind of is said to cover the younger days of Leia Organa. When it comes to relative newcomers of the series, meanwhile, two names singled out as potential stars of their own vehicles are Captain Phasma and Rose Tico. Similarly, we’ve heard that the Knights of the Old Republic movies may be accompanied by a companion TV series.

Whatever happens, Disney Plus is looking like it’s essential for anyone that wants to keep up to date with goings-on in a galaxy far, far away. The Mouse House are positioning their service as a ‘Netflix-killer’ and this Star Wars stuff combined with their extensive slate of MCU shows will add up to one hell of a package.