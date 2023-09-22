Do April and Jackson get back together on ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’

Relationships might come and go, but Grey’s Anatomy is forever. But on the sensitive subject of relationships, it’s certainly not a secret that the long-standing medical drama has introduced a variety of dysfunctional relationships over the years. From fan-favorites Derek Shepherd and Meredith Grey marrying each other on a post-it note to Owen Hunt and Cristina Yang taking viewers on a wild ride during their marriage, the series has kept its audience engaged with jaw-dropping moments between its romantic couples. That being said, one couple in particular has consistently been a major focus in the series — and that would be the relationship between April Kepner and Jackson Avery.

During the duo’s relationship together, fans were undoubtedly enamored with their unique dynamic which either left folks reeling from their fights or sobbing from their makeups. Even after so many years, Grey’s fanatics are still completely obsessed with the relationship of Japril and whether it will ever be what it once was. But before we answer that important question, let’s quickly dive into the couple’s complicated history.

When did April and Jackson first get together?

Image via ABC

Upon the hospital merger of Percy West and Seattle Grace, April and Jackson eventually met and became close friends. However, in typical Grey’s fashion, the duo’s bond soon blossomed into a romantic relationship after a tragic shooting happened in the hospital which resulted in the deaths of their friends.

From there, the pair became roommates and enjoyed as their relationship blossomed into a casual sort of pairing — although the duo eventually faced several obstacles which resulted in them having difficulties. Despite fighting against their obvious love for one another, the pair married after Jackson had initially interrupted April’s wedding as she was preparing to marry Matthew.

Later in the marriage, the couple suffered a number of struggles — including the death of their firstborn child and the eventual birth of their second child which both had a difficult time adjusting to. In the end, the pair get divorced after a rocky relationship filled with unexpected turns.

Do April and Jackson get back together?

Image via ABC

Luckily, for those who were undoubtedly heartbroken when the duo first split up, all good things come to those who wait and are patient. In the finale of season 18, the episode featured the returns of both Jackson and April — much to the sheer delight of die-hards. In the episode, the pair seemingly rekindle their relationship as the two share a passionate kiss and give their supporters something to cheer about. Not much else is truly revealed about the future of their relationship, but fans should certainly take comfort in knowing that when we last saw the couple, they ended on a high note.