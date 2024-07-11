Do we know the ‘Big Brother’ season 26 cast?

Another crop of houseguests are preparing to move into the Big Brother house — but, as of this writing, do we know who they are?

CBS’s long-running reality competition series is set to return on Wednesday, July 17. The one-hour premiere will be followed by another 60 minutes on Thursday, July 18. And although we’re less than a week away from the show’s start, this summer’s competitors have yet to be announced by the network.

We don’t know who is competing, whether they’re all Big Brother rookies, returnees, or a mixture of both, and the number of hopefuls is up in the air, too. Last year’s Big Brother 25 featured 17 houseguests, all new to the game. However, a Survivor and Traitors staple, Cirie Fields, was the surprise 17th houseguest.

It’s been around four years since we saw veteran contestants compete in Big Brother 22’s All-Stars — a returning player hasn’t popped up since (except on Big Brother: Reindeer Games). So, is this the summer fans will finally see a familiar face? Only time will tell.

What we do know is Big Brother 26’s theme. It was announced in an Instagram post on July 9 that the field will be navigating an artificial intelligence theme this summer. “Introducing BBAI,” the official CBS post read, “unlocking the mysteries of the #BB26 house one algorithm at a time.”

Contestants had to survive the Big Brother Multiverse for 100 days last summer to claim the $750,000 grand prize. How long is this season’s competition? Like the cast, that’ll also be revealed soon enough.

