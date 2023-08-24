Do we know the ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ episode 9 release date?

The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty came to a close on August 18. After a tumultuous season, the second installment of the show culminated in Belly finally making a decision about which Fisher brother she will be dating for the foreseeable future, or at least for the next half a season.

Many fans were slightly disappointed with how the finale played out, saying that it wasn’t much of a finale at all. Without much new drama or information to resolve throughout the episode, many felt that it spent too much time rehashing the same drama that was present throughout the season.

Some TSITP lovers are even banking on a bonus episode on August 25, because the finale really didn’t feel like a finale.

https://www.tiktok.com/@abbyweisser/video/7268818217685093675?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Others thought that the large emphasis on Conrad, Jerimiah, and Belly celebrating the fourth of July together without actually seeing them do it, alluded to a drama-filled ninth episode to wrap up the series in a way that the eighth episode did not.

Sleuthing fans on TikTok have put together videos from The Summer I Turned Pretty’s account in order to deduce that there may be some footage that the fans haven’t seen yet. Unaired clips of the iconic trio in red, white, and blue may be evidence that an extra episode is coming to rehash any unresolved drama and maybe even create the perfect setup for season three.

Time will only tell if fans’ potentially far-fetched but definitely hopeful theories of a better season two wrap-up will be proven correct. If not, The Summer I Turned Pretty Lovers can anxiously await the arrival of season three to see what Belly, Jeremiah, Conrad, Steven, and even Taylor get into next.

The show has already been renewed for its third season, which makes sense seeing as the original book series is a trilogy. Unfortunately, although the next installment was approved before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production will not begin until labor negotiations are resolved, says People.

The main cast including Lola Tung (Belly), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Rain Spencer (Taylor), Christopher Briney (Conrad), and Sean Kaufman (Steven) will all return for season three. The author, Jenny Han, revealed that the third season will consist of ten drama-filled episodes.

The release date is still unclear, but based on the pattern of the previous two seasons, hopefully, the third installment will be available sometime next summer. Until then, fans can anxiously await a purely speculated ninth addition to season two, rewatch the show on Amazon Prime, or even tune into the books to see what may happen next.