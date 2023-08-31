Do we know who burns Luffy’s wanted poster in the ‘One Piece’ live-action ending?

Monkey D. Luffy’s influence in the Shounen world has subtly extended to the realm of live-action series, and to everyone’s surprise – it is proving to be quite a success. When the One Piece live-action adaptation was announced, fans were understandably concerned. Given the history of lackluster live-action attempts with animes like Death Note and Cowboy Bebop, when One Piece was revealed as the next in line for adaptation, it felt like a ritualistic trial for a series that had nurtured generations of fans.

However, all these concerns were put to rest when the series debuted on the platform. It set a new benchmark for live-action adaptations, managing to maintain faithfulness to its source material while making minor adjustments. This attention to detail and loyalty attracted both longtime fans and newcomers. The series completed its eight-episode season, concluding with a cliffhanger that left everyone surprised – a mysterious figure burning Luffy’s initial bounty poster. So, do we know who this enigmatic character is?

Who burned Luffy’s poster in the One Piece live-action?

via Netflix

One particular aspect that the live-action adaptation chose was to increase Garp’s involvement in the initial episodes, resulting in Smoker’s absence. If you’re unfamiliar with the name “Smoker,” it is likely because you haven’t explored Eiichiro Oda’s original works, but there’s no need to worry. Evidently, Smoker wasn’t meant to be part of the adaptation for the initial season.

However, as the final episode concludes with a mysterious figure burning Luffy’s inaugural bounty poster, it poses questions about their identity, and fans of the anime and manga are immediately struck by a clue: the presence of two cigars. In the world of One Piece, no one else can handle such an excessive number of cigars without suffering from some form of collapsed lung, but Smoker lives up to his name.

For those who may not be aware of who he is, a somewhat spoiler-free description is: that he is a Marine. He’s one of the many Marines who will face the Straw Hats, and he continues to play an active role in the original run of One Piece. In the manga, Smoker is introduced in the Loguetown arc, where he meets the Straw Hats for the first time. However, the live-action adaptation chose to deviate from this path, opting not to feature Smoker during that sequence and introducing him at the end of the season instead.

However, here’s an intriguing detail: Smoker (and Dragon) are introduced in the first few minutes of the series. During Roger’s execution, keen-eyed fans can spot a young Smoker wearing a light-green shirt amidst the chaos. Additionally, a hooded man is visible in the middle of the crowd and fans are quick to realize that this is none other than Dragon. Though I will not be the one to spoil who he is for anyone who’s unfamiliar with that name.

So there it is. The person burning Luffy’s poster is none other than Smoker, who will undoubtedly pose quite a threat to the Straw Hats if a new season is ever announced. In the meantime, the One Piece anime is available on Crunchyroll, and the manga is also available to be read on Viz.