Do we know who wins ‘The Traitors’ season 2?

We are nearing the highly-anticipated finale of The Traitors season 2, and only 6 reality television stars remain — Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella from The Challenge, Sandra Diaz-Twine from Survivor, Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset, Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Kate Chastain from Below Deck — leaving viewers with just one burning question: Who will be crowned the champion (or champions, plural) of the beloved competition series?

For those who are unfamiliar with The Traitors, it is described as “a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game,” bringing fan favorite reality television stars — with the exception of John Bercow, the former Speaker of the House of Commons — together to fight for a massive cash prize in “the ultimate murder mystery game.” With the faithfuls banishing someone each and every episode, as well as the traitors “murdering” someone each and every episode, the number of contestants has dwindled down from 22 to 6, and only one traitor remains heading into the last episode: Kate.

In season 1, viewers saw a traitor — the one and only Cirie Fields — win the hit competition show, securing the entirety of the prize pot for herself. Will history repeat itself, or will the faithfuls emerge victorious this time around?

Who wins The Traitors season 2?

“With the prize pot in sight for all the players, the last mission takes place on land, air and sea, proving to be the toughest; a staggering end game forces the players to put their trust in each other; either the Traitors or the Faithful will win,” the synopsis for the finale reads, but who will be fighting in this high-stakes mission for the massive cash prize?

According to @KelleysIdols via Reddit, based on previews for The Traitors season 2, the final five will consist of CT, Trishelle, Sandra, MJ, and Kate, which means that Shereé will be “murdered” just shy of the finale by the final traitor. Beyond this information, it is unclear who will ultimately win the beloved competition series, but we will update this article accordingly should any information arise in the next few days.

If you would rather wait and find out for yourself, catch the finale of The Traitors season 2 on Thursday, March 7, at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock. It is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama…