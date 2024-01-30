Which ‘Survivor’ players have appeared on ‘The Traitors US?’

This article contains spoilers for the first five episodes of The Traitors US season 2, as well as its first season.

Around 30 reality television stars have taken short-term residencies inside Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands to compete in The Traitors US, which includes a handful of former Survivor castaways.

We’ve gotten two seasons of the US version, and so far four big names from the CBS flagship series have crossed over to Peacock. They’re all legendary women who have played Survivor more than once, and they also played on season 20’s Heroes vs. Villains together — Cirie Fields, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Parvati Shallow, and Sandra Diaz-Twine.

Along with Cirie, three-time Survivor hopeful Stephenie signed on for The Traitors season 1, which aired in Jan. 2023. Stephenie made her TV debut in 2005 during season 10’s Palau and was the third castaway voted out in the Merge. The fan favorite returned the season after for Guatemala — The Mayan Empire and finished as runner-up. Her third stint played out during Heroes vs. Villains when she was booted early.

Stephenie was a Faithful during her time on The Traitors and was the final individual murdered — thanks, in part, to Cirie.

Cirie is a four-time Survivor icon, as well as season 1’s winner. She was a day-one Traitor and she worked her social and strategic magic all the way to the finish line.

Cirie first popped up in 2006 during Survivor’s 12th season, Panama, when she placed fourth. Then, she was the runner-up of season 16’s Micronesia before suffering an early ousting in Heroes vs. Villains. We last saw Cirie marooned on an island in season 34’s Game Changers when she came in sixth.

The Traitors season 2 then brought us Parvati and Sandra — two Survivor champions. Only five episodes have passed at the time of this writing, and the two legends are still in the game (Parvati’s a Traitor and Sandra’s a Faithful).

Parvati’s a four-time Survivor alum. She joined the roster in 2006 for season 13’s Cook Islands and made it deep into the merge. She returned alongside Cirie for Micronesia, and that’s when Parvati cashed the $1 million grand prize. Then, Parvati showed up on Heroes vs. Villains and once again staved off a torch snuffing. She came in second behind Sandra. After 20 seasons, Parvati made her grand return to the franchise for season 40’s Winners at War, but was taken out early.

On the other end, Sandra’s one of only two contestants to win CBS’s version of Survivor twice and the first to accomplish the feat. She was the champion of her first two shows — season 7’s Pearl Islands and Heroes vs. Villains. However, she hasn’t managed the threepeat as she was voted out early in Game Changers, Winners at War, and Australia Survivor’s seventh season.