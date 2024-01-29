Which ‘The Challenge’ players have appeared on ‘The Traitors US?’

This article contains spoilers for the first five episodes of The Traitors US season 2.

Peacock has brought in several big-name reality television stars to compete in its U.S. version of The Traitors. So, who from The Challenge has been cast on the devious competition show?

From Survivor castaways, Big Brother houseguests, and stars of The Real Housewives, the streaming platform hasn’t pulled any punches with its casting choices, especially with its second season. And from the pool of competitors representing The Challenge, they cast the two biggest names in franchise history, as well as another notable veteran.

No one from MTV’s flagship series was featured in season 1, but three names were flown to the Scottish Highlands to compete in the second iteration, which is currently airing weekly episodes on Peacock. Johnny Bananas, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Trishelle Cannatella each got the call to put down their athletic wear in favor of the posh lifestyle in Ardross Castle.

For those unfamiliar with The Challenge, Johnny Bananas and CT have both appeared in more than 20 additions of the mainline series and spin-offs. Johnny Bananas has won seven iterations of the flagship series as well as one spin-off show, whereas CT has captured five mainline crowns and two spin-off trophies.

They are the two most winningest reality stars to ever appear on The Challenge.

Although her Challenge career isn’t as illustrious as her two castmates, Trishelle is also heralded as a pioneer of the show and has a resume full of reality TV stints. Dating back to 2003, she’s popped up on four Challenge seasons and one spin-off. She’s also been on reality shows like Fear Factor and The Surreal Life — Trishelle’s a true reality OG.

So, how did their journeys on The Traitors play out?

I’m writing this shortly after the fifth episode of season 2 dropped, and because I live a spoiler-free lifestyle, this article will only have the information up to what I’ve seen.

Unfortunately for Johnny Bananas, he was the first to fall to the Traitors’ murderous reign. He was a Faithful — although he would’ve been a super fun Traitor — and from the edit, it appeared Big Brother’s Dan Gheesling convinced Bravo’s Phaedra Parks to eliminate him right away.

Host Alan Cumming also didn’t tap CT or Trishelle’s shoulders — they’re Faithfuls as well.

And up to this point, they’ve done a solid job of remaining out of the limelight. During episode 5, CT shared skepticism about Dan, but he voted for Big Brother’s Janelle Pierzina at the banishment ceremony. On the other end, Trishelle has seemingly locked in on Dan as a Traitor, and her vote reflected that at the round table.

So, how will things turn out for the final two Challenge vets? Only time will tell!