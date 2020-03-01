Doctor Who Announces 2020 Holiday Special, Titled Revolution Of The Daleks

If you’ve been keeping up with the BBC’s Doctor Who, you’re well aware of how many surprises were packed into the most recent season. Not only did we see the return of Captain Jack Harkness (still played by John Barrowman, no less), but the show’s creative team brought back the Doctor’s archenemy, The Master, too. Most surprising though, we caught a glimpse of a brand new incarnation of the Doctor, this time played by Jo Martin.

The current season is set to wrap up tonight with the finale, titled “The Timeless Children,” but it’s far from the end of Jodie Whitaker’s stint as everyone’s favorite Time Lord. While she’ll be returning for the show’s upcoming thirteenth run, she’s also set to star in this year’s holiday special, “Revolution of the Daleks.”

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about it just yet, but ComicBook.com has reported on a few details. As the BBC explains, the episode will air during the “upcoming festive season.” There’s no specific date for it at this time, but in the past, holiday specials have traditionally aired on Christmas Day. Recently, however, the date was shifted forward to New Year’s Day. Whenever it ends up debuting, we can definitely expect “Revolution of the Daleks” to hit the airwaves sometime this winter.

The BBC also confirmed that Jodie Whitaker will be returning as the Doctor, and she’ll be accompanied by her three closest friends – Ryan, Graham and Yaz. In fact, fans are likely in for a good time, as showrunner Chris Chibnall promises plenty of excitement and drama for the holiday special.

“We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did,” Chibnall says in the statement. “But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended Special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!). There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”

In the event that you need to catch up on Doctor Who before the special airs, don’t fret! Starting in May, HBO Max will become the exclusive streaming home for the show, so you’ll be able to binge-watch the Doctor’s adventures any time you want.