Doctor Who EP Releases New Short Story Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The second season of Doctor Who starring Jodie Whittaker as the titular character came to an end last month. Now, with concerns that the next run could be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s safe to say that Whovians have to wait for a while to get their next dose of wibbly wobbly timey wimey.

The novel coronavirus has resulted in many projects shutting down production across the entertainment industry as the worldwide death toll rises, and health officials, politicians and even celebrities are asking people to remain indoors and help flatten the curve of the outbreak. As for everyone’s favorite traveler in space and time, Doctor Who just concluded season 12 a month ago, which means we could expect the next chapter to arrive in fall 2021. Now, we already knew that executive producer Chris Chibnall and the Thirteenth Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, were coming back for another season, but since that means the upcoming run should enter pre-production in June, we may see a little delay in the schedule when all of this is over.

For now, if you’re thirsty for more of Jodie’s quirky Doctor, Chibnall has come up with the best treatment to help you go through these days of self-isolation. The writer recently published a short story on the official BBC website titled “Things She Thought While Falling,” detailing what went through the Doctor’s head when she regenerated from Capaldi to Whittaker.

The new short story also comes with an interesting note from the showrunner, which reads as follows:

“Hello! We’re living through some strange times right now. With people staying home, and families stuck together, I thought maybe a few little presents from Doctor Who might help. Something to read, together or alone. New treats, from the people who make Doctor Who. We’ll try and post things here once or twice a week. Later this week, we’ll have a never-before-published treat written by Russell T Davies. To start us off, I’ve written a few words about what went through the Thirteenth Doctor’s head, immediately after she regenerated and was thrown out her TARDIS. Stay safe.

Chris x”

Even if you’re a Chibnall hater, of which there are a lot after the controversial season 12 finale, you must have skipped a beat upon learning that former showrunner Russell T. Davies will be penning another Doctor Who story, to be released later this week. What it could be is anyone’s guess, but one thing’s for sure; we’re more than excited.

For now, you can check out the new short story here and let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.