Doctor Who EP Teases Big Cybermen Battle In Two-Part Finale

While Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall is usually cryptic about plot developments in his run, he’s recently shared a lot of details about the upcoming two-part finale to season 12.

Granted, we’ve known for a while that the second season of Jodie Whittaker would feature the return of Cybermen, but we didn’t know exactly when to expect them to be back. Well, it seems that Chibnall is following the age-old tradition of modern Who by concluding this season with a two-part story that’ll feature the Cybermen as the main threat.

Previously, fans witnessed the surprise return of Captain Jack Harkness after more than 10 years, but the character didn’t simply reappear for the sake of shocking viewers, as he had an important message for the Doctor. In the fifth episode, titled “Fugitive of the Judoon,” Jack warns the Time Lord to beware the “lone Cyberman,” further teasing the return of the metallic villains in this season.

Now, the showrunner has confirmed in a recent interview that the Cybermen will indeed make an epic comeback during the finale. The penultimate episode, titled “Ascension of the Cybermen,” will feature the return of the lone Cyberman and from there, the show will build towards a big battle.

In Chibnall’s own words:

“It’s probably one of the most epic space opera stories we’ve done. It’s a big, big, Cyberman story, that last two-parter. There are a lot of Cybermen coming in this series. It might start with one Cyberman, but you’ll see a lot. It’s as epic and emotional as the opening two-parter. I know it takes place across a big distance from space, there’s fantastic spaceships, there’s Cybermen.

In addition, the finale is supposed to address the mystery of the Timeless Child, and presumably the true identity of Jo Martin’s secret incarnation of the Doctor. Needless to say, the showrunner has a lot of things to bring around in the remaining 4 episodes.

Chibnall’s Doctor Who brought back the Daleks in a new fashion during last year’s special episode, “Resolution,” so it’ll be interesting to see his unique take on the Cybermen as well. Tell us, though, are you excited about the resurgence of the cybernetically augmented humanoids? Sound off in the usual place below.