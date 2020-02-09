Doctor Who Finale Promises To Tackle The Timeless Child Mystery

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has recently teased fans about the epic two-part finale of season 12, promising that it’ll finally give us some answers about the mystery of the Timeless Child.

As overnight audience figures nosedive to their worst since 1986, Jodie Whittaker’s second run as the Thirteenth Doctor might currently be in trouble. Many fans have actually been vocal about their criticisms of Chibnall’s tenure as executive producer, noting the show’s newfound political agenda and weak scripts as the main reasons for their distaste. But if there’s one thing this era has managed to do it’s to excite fans about the mysterious Timeless Child, which has been teased as an overarching plot point ever since the second episode of last season, titled “Ghost Monument,” premiered in 2018.

Now, in a recent chat with DW Magazine, Chibnall shared some details about the two-part finale of season 12. The penultimate outing will be titled “Ascension of the Cyberman” and feature the return of the metallic humanoid villains as one of the main antagonists. The final episode, meanwhile, named “The Timeless Children,” will conclude the adventure and give us some answers about the enigma that’s plagued Whittaker’s Doctor from the beginning.

As the EP himself explains:

“The Timeless Child is mentioned as far back as ‘The Ghost Monument’, and the final episode of this series is where some of those questions get answered.”

Chibnall continued to say that this is the finale that fans have been waiting for, potentially addressing the lackluster finale of season 11 which left much to be desired.

“It’s a huge, emotional finale with lots of Cybermen. And it runs for 65 minutes. It’s both epic, and personal. This is what you’re always looking for in a series finale – the way the big, universe-threatening story impacts on the personal lives of your characters. And categorically that’s what’s happening in this episode.”

The showrunner also issued a warning to the fans by saying:

“Watch this episode live. Or as soon as you can…”

It seems that Chibnall is playing this one close to the chest, so we’ll only have to wait and see what the finale of Doctor Who has in store for both the Doctor and her companions.