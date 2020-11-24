Home / tv

Doctor Who Fans Freaking Out Over Captain Jack’s Upcoming Return

By 1 hour ago
x

Whovians are freaking out over the return of Captain Jack Harkness in the upcoming Doctor Who Holiday Special episode, titled “Revolution of the Daleks.”

As one of the most beloved characters in the sci-fi series’ entire history, fans cherish every moment that John Barrowman’s Jack is on their screens. Even after his goodbye in season 4, showrunner Steven Moffat tried to bring him back on several occasions, but scheduling conflicts with the actor’s other projects always got in the way. That all changed this year, of course, when current executive producer Chris Chibnall resurrected the character after more than a decade.

Barrowman’s cameo appearance in “Fugitive of the Judoon” may have been brief, but we always knew that he’d return. Surprisingly enough, though, Jack didn’t reappear for the remainder of season 12, not even in the explosive finale, “The Timeless Children.” Now, however, we know why.

It seems Chibnall has been saving up the character for a special event. And what could possibly be more ostentatious or bigger in scale than an incursion of the Daleks, the universe’s most fearsome predators? It appears as if fans are positively excited, too. Or to be more precise, they’re barely holding it together, so I guess Christmas can’t come any sooner.

Here are just some of the things Whovians have been sharing on Twitter about the return of Captain Jack:

Doctor Who: Revolution Of The Daleks Poster
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

As you may remember, the season 12 finale of Doctor Who ended on a cliffhanger, with the Judoon incarcerating Jodie Whittaker’s 13th yet again and putting her inside an intergalactic jail. With no TARDIS or sonic screwdriver, Jack seems to be the only reasonable choice to rescue the Doctor. How the Daleks will get involved in this brand new story, though, is anyone’s guess at this point.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...