Doctor Who Fans Freaking Out Over Captain Jack’s Upcoming Return

Whovians are freaking out over the return of Captain Jack Harkness in the upcoming Doctor Who Holiday Special episode, titled “Revolution of the Daleks.”

As one of the most beloved characters in the sci-fi series’ entire history, fans cherish every moment that John Barrowman’s Jack is on their screens. Even after his goodbye in season 4, showrunner Steven Moffat tried to bring him back on several occasions, but scheduling conflicts with the actor’s other projects always got in the way. That all changed this year, of course, when current executive producer Chris Chibnall resurrected the character after more than a decade.

Barrowman’s cameo appearance in “Fugitive of the Judoon” may have been brief, but we always knew that he’d return. Surprisingly enough, though, Jack didn’t reappear for the remainder of season 12, not even in the explosive finale, “The Timeless Children.” Now, however, we know why.

It seems Chibnall has been saving up the character for a special event. And what could possibly be more ostentatious or bigger in scale than an incursion of the Daleks, the universe’s most fearsome predators? It appears as if fans are positively excited, too. Or to be more precise, they’re barely holding it together, so I guess Christmas can’t come any sooner.

Here are just some of the things Whovians have been sharing on Twitter about the return of Captain Jack:

Aaaagh! This makes me so happy!!! Nearly fell off the sofa when I saw this 😂 pic.twitter.com/NVffEddL27 — Gretchen the DreamScribe (@Punkrockpearl) November 24, 2020

OK, I have been out of the Doctor Who Fandom for awhile but OMG CAPT. JACK IS COMING BACK? AND JOHN BARROWMAN LOOKS INCREDIBLE WITH HIS GREY HAIR! — 🎅🤶Samantha Claus🤶🎅 (@Disney_Sam728) November 24, 2020

i thought i was over doctor who but if john barrowman is coming back properly im gonna get sucked right in again 😔 https://t.co/amZu5Ff7xv — lux ❄️ (@luxiie_) November 24, 2020

I KNEW THAT HE WOULD HAVE TO BAIL HER OUT OF PRISON!!! — Luckyleftytwin11 (@karahrenn14) November 24, 2020

John Barrowman's hair and makeup work to make him look like it's still 2005 for him on Doctor Who deserves some kind of award — Scriptscribbles (@scribblesscript) November 24, 2020

So thrilled by this news! Had been hearing rumors, but I won’t lie- I squeed when I saw this 🙂 — Tracy Dale (@blackcat313) November 24, 2020

As you may remember, the season 12 finale of Doctor Who ended on a cliffhanger, with the Judoon incarcerating Jodie Whittaker’s 13th yet again and putting her inside an intergalactic jail. With no TARDIS or sonic screwdriver, Jack seems to be the only reasonable choice to rescue the Doctor. How the Daleks will get involved in this brand new story, though, is anyone’s guess at this point.