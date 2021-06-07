Jodie Whittaker Says She Doesn’t Want To Think About Quitting Doctor Who

The cast of Doctor Who is currently gearing up for Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall’s third outing on the long-running sci-fi series. But as the chatter of where the show goes from here arises, so does the question of whether Whittaker will give up the mantle to someone else come the next run.

After all, the last three Doctors who came before her, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi, all bowed out after their respective third year. Then again, in its 60 year history, this is the first time that a female actor has taken up the sonic screwdriver. So, even for the sake of sticking to their current policy of assuring diversity in the world of Doctor Who, the BBC might keep the Broadchurch star around for the time being.

Amid whispers of possible candidates that can replace her, though, Jodie is trying to maintain a clear head and just think about the job at hand, rather than dwelling on the fact that she’ll soon have to give the keys to the TARDIS to someone else. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, here’s what the British thespian had to say about these rumors:

“As far as I’m concerned, right now, I’m the Doctor and that’s taking up everything of me, as an actor. And to think something beyond that, I can’t put my head there, and I don’t want to.”

First Doctor Who Season 13 Set Pic Goes Inside The TARDIS 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As Whovians might tell you, or anyone who’s worked on Doctor Who for that matter, the responsibility and pressure of taking on the iconic role is extremely damning even for the very best talents out there. Imagine what Whittaker must have gone through, then, as the first female star to tackle the titular part.

In any case, despite all the shortcomings of the last two seasons, I think we can all agree that she’s done a spectacular job as the Doctor. Though how this journey will continue when the show returns in late 2021 is anyone’s guess right now.