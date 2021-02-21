Kris Marshall’s Odds Of Replacing Jodie Whittaker On Doctor Who Have Increased

According to the British betting company Ladbrokes, Kris Marshall’s odds of replacing Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who after her departure have risen exponentially over the past few weeks.

Whittaker was the first actor to play the titular part on the BBC’s long-running sci-fi series under showrunner Chris Chibnall, not to mention the first female thespian to ever tackle the role in its 60+ year history. But as has always been the case with modern Who, some fans believe that the Thirteenth will give up the mantle after her upcoming third run, currently undergoing production in Cardiff, Wales.

That is, after all, what her predecessors David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi all did. And even if that weren’t the case, there’ve been rumors that Whittaker indeed wishes to leave the job when season 13 comes to a close. Though whether this is due to the show’s continuous nosedive or the actress’ own predispositions is anyone’s guess at this point.

In any event, Whovians are currently busy speculating on who might step in and there are a number of viable candidates. Take Death in Paradise‘s Kris Marshall, who was even a strong contender back in 2017 when the BBC announced Whittaker as Capaldi’s replacement. As you’d expect, the actor’s name has popped up once again and according to the bookies, his odds of replacing the Broadchurch star sit at 6/1, drawing with I May Destroy You actress Michaela Coel who currently has the same prospects.

Another fan favorite alternative at the moment is Masters of Sex and Good Omens star Michael Sheen, though if we’re being honest, Doctor Who lovers have been advocating that choice for years, even before Capaldi’s 12th came aboard.

Who do you wish to see replace Jodie after her departure, though? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.