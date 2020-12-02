Doctor Who Rumored To Be Introducing An LGBTQ Doctor Next Season

Doctor Who season 12 tore up the show’s 50-year mythology by revealing that the Doctor actually had countless lives prior to the first incarnation played by William Hartnell in 1963. The only one we’ve met properly so far is Jo Martin’s version, the first ever POC Doctor, just like Jodie Whittaker was the series’ first female Doctor. And, according to a new rumor, showrunner Chris Chibnall is hoping to pull off another major Time Lord first in season 13.

YouTuber The TARDIS Zone has claimed that the EP is set to “cast an actress to play [an] LGBTQI+ Doctor.” It’s unknown how this character will fit into the proceedings, but the plan is for them to be of Indian descent and for their costume to “be Indian inspired.” Like Jo Martin before them, this Doctor will be another one of the lost Timeless Child incarnations of the time traveling hero. And as for who could play them, the YouTuber says Parminder Nagra is the favorite.

British actress Nagra is a regular face on TV screens, being known for her roles in the likes of 13 Reasons Why, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Psych, as well as her long-running part on E.R. as Dr. Neela Rasgotra, which she portrayed for a total of 129 episodes. It’s surprising, then, that Nagra has never turned up on Doctor Who before, even in a random guest spot. She’s definitely got the chops to bring a hitherto unknown regeneration to life, though.

As per the revelations of season 12 finale “The Timeless Children,” the Doctor is actually the original Time Lord, the one from whom they extrapolated their power of regeneration. She also worked for them on various missions for many lifetimes until they wiped her memory and reset her back to childhood. It’s a hugely controversial retcon with fans, but everyone loves Martin’s Doctor, so introducing another lost incarnation could be a good move.

Obviously, though, this is just a rumor for now and we’ll have to see how it develops. In the meantime, Doctor Who returns for holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks” this New Year’s Day.