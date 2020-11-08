Doctor Who Rumored To Be Planning A Multi-Master Story

Doctor Who just introduced a new incarnation of the Master in its twelfth season this year, and the latest story from the rumor mill is claiming that season 13 might follow that up with an episode featuring multiple Masters. The sci-fi series has a long history of bringing different Doctors together to save the universe, but this would only be the second time that the Time Lord’s nemesis has crossed paths with their other selves.

This intel comes from YouTube channel The TARDIS Zone and the host warns that it’s just a rumor at this stage. According to him, though, showrunner Chris Chibnall and his team might be planning a “multi Master story.” It’s not yet known exactly which versions of the villain will be included, but the channel says that the episode will be “recasting” the Masters played by Roger Delgado and Anthony Ainley in the classic series.

Of course, the Master has changed their face almost as many times as the Doctor over the years, with four actors playing the role since Who‘s revival in 2005. Sir Derek Jacobi portrayed him for one episode before John Simm took over for the remainder of the David Tennant era. Michelle Gomez then became the first female Master opposite Peter Capaldi and in 2017, Simm returned to team up with Gomez and cause havoc for the season 10 finale. Last but not least, Sacha Dhawan became Jodie Whittaker’s archenemy in season 12.

If there’s any truth to this rumor, then it sounds like this multi-Master story would be even bigger than the Gomez/Simm team-up and may involve numerous incarnations of the foe. Getting Simm and Gomez back is surely a must, given their popularity, but it could also be an opportunity to create new Masters from the character’s past.

Again, this should all be taken with a pinch of salt for the time being, but what we do know for sure about the future of Doctor Who is that it’s returning to our screens this winter for new holiday special, “Revolution of the Daleks.”