Doctor Who Season 12 Trailer Teases Old Monsters And New Adventures

It’s been a long wait, but the TARDIS is finally about to return to our homes. Doctor Who sat out most of 2019, with the last episode to air being the New Year’s Day special “Resolution,” which brought back the Daleks. At last, though, season 12 is upon us and this first teaser trailer promises that we can expect some familiar foes and brand new adventures for Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor and her friends in 2020.

Season 12 began work all the way back in January but only just wrapped last week. Filming encompassed overseas shoots in Tenerife and South Africa as well as production closer to home in the UK. The BBC worked hard to keep most of the season’s secrets under wraps, but they did make it official that the Judoon would be returning in the run. The Rhino-headed monsters first faced off against David Tennant’s Time Lord back in 2007.

Set photos have also confirmed that the Daleks will be making another comeback, though there’s a belief that this could be part of filming for a special to come after the conclusion of season 12, perhaps in Christmas 2020 or New Year’s 2021. If they’re planning that far ahead, that would explain why the process took almost the entire year. But the hard work looks to have paid off now.

Doctor Who Season 12 Trailer Reveals Redesigned Cybermen 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Whittaker will again be joined by her faithful companions, Yaz Khan (Mandip Gill), Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole) and Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh). In season 11, the three human time travelers were just as much the leads of the show as the Doctor herself, so we’d expect this to continue this time around, as well. We’ve been promised that Yaz, in particular, will get more to do.

Doctor Who season 12 at last arrives in the new year. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new trailer in the comments section down below.