Doctor Who Season 12 Wraps Filming Ahead Of 2020 Release

That’s a wrap on Doctor Who season 12.

And not a moment too soon, as Whovians are on the cusp of celebrating Doctor Who Day on November 23rd, by which point we should have our very first peek at season 12 in action (and possibly a firm premiere date).

But today is all about celebrating the end of production on Doctor Who season 12 – a series in which lead star Jodie Whittaker will begin her sophomore run as the titular Time Lord and do battle against terrifying new monsters across the universe. The 10-episode installment began filming in January of this year, which tells us that the BBC is likely angling Doctor Who season 12 for a premiere in the early stages of 2020.

We can’t be too sure, but now that series showrunner Chris Chibnall has shouted “cut!” for the final time, it won’t be too long before we have that sweet, sweet Doctor Who announcement that viewers have been waiting for.

Until that time, however, we’ll have to make do with this announcement from the official Doctor Who Twitter feed, which essentially marks the end of filming with a brief highlight reel featuring Jodie Whittaker all dressed up as the world-famous Time Lord.

That’s a wrap, we’ve finished filming! Are you ready for Series 12? #DoctorWho 🎬 pic.twitter.com/X8PFbdEyeK — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 19, 2019

Season 12 of Doctor Who is due to premiere via the BBC sometime next year. When, exactly, we don’t know; but all eyes are currently trained on November 23rd as we approach the annual Doctor Who Day.

In years gone by, it’s been a celebratory extravaganza of all things Doctor Who, and following Jodie Whittaker’s appearance at Children in Need this past weekend, coupled with the end of filming on season 12, it seems the stars have aligned for a big, big announcement. Watch this space for more.