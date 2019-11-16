Watch: Doctor Who Cast Appear In Costume On Children In Need

Doctor Who might not be returning to our screens for a few months yet, but the Time Lord has always got time for brave kids, as proven by Jodie Whittaker’s appearance on Children in Need last night.

As part of the BBC’s annual fundraising telethon on Friday, November 15th, one young girl named Anastasia – who’d been established as a massive Whovian in a VT – came on stage to talk to host Tess Daly about her acting classes and how they had helped rebuild her confidence. She was then presented with an apparent live feed for Whittaker and her on-screen companions Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, who claimed to be filming in the US.

Soon, though, they complained that the signal was bad and they’d better just speak in person. Cue the screen splitting apart and the TARDIS trio, all dressed in their characters’ costumes, emerging to greet Anastasia. Her reaction is priceless.

With the show not having been on our screens since January, this is a moving reminder of how important Doctor Who is to its fans – particularly young ones – and what brilliant casting Whittaker is as the Thirteenth Doctor. It clearly means a lot to someone like Anastasia, with acting ambitions, that her favorite character is a girl, too.

And the good news is we should get our first glimpse at season 12 in just a few days’ time, as well. It was previously revealed that the BBC would be dropping something – likely a trailer – on Doctor Who Day, November 23rd. That will mark the series’ 56th birthday.

So, watch out for that next week. Hopefully it’ll confirm exactly when Doctor Who will return, though right now we’re guessing sometime this winter – maybe Christmas, if we’re lucky. Also, if you want to donate to Children in Need you can do so via their website.